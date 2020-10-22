Some Jasper Engines and Transmissions manufacturing facilities to remain closed on Thursday

Some Jasper Engines and Transmissions manufacturing facilities are closed for another day.

The company closed its facilities last Friday after their phone and computer systems were compromised.

The Crawford and Power Drive facilities will remain closed today, October 22nd.

Headquarters Gas PODs 20 & 40, Diesel POD 90, and Headquarters JCC Associates should report at 8:00 am EST and will be scheduled until 5:00 pm.

Jasper Electric Motor Associates should report at their regular times.

If other areas are needed, leadership will notify you.

Another update will be provided no later than 5 pm EST on Thursday.