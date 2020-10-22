State Road 162 at I-64 back open after single-vehicle accident; one flown to hospital

Indiana State Police are investigating a serious single-vehicle accident just south of Ferdinand.

It happened at 11 am Thursday on State Road 162 near Comfort Inn and Suites.

Two people have been transported from the scene. One person was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, and the other was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

State Road 162 at I-64 was closed for a few hours while troopers reconstructed the accident.

It has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. And we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.