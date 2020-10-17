US Department of Defense to launch JHTO Systems Engineering Field Activity at NSWC Crane

New development jobs, research, and federal defense dollars are coming to the Hoosier State.

The U.S. Department of Defense is launching a Joint Hypersonic Transition Office Systems Engineering Field facility at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division.

This will help the state improve technologies and capabilities in hypersonic by utilizing NSWC Crane’s strategic assets and growing network of government, industry, and academic partners.

Thirty engineers and program managers will be located on-site at NSWC Crane to support the program.

It will be used as a satellite facility for current and future hypersonic programs, help develop strategies for transitioning hypersonic technologies into future capabilities, as well as establish a university consortium for research and development.

The JHTO is headquartered at the Pentagon and is overseen by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

