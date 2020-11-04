Dubois County Health Department urging residents to be vigilant after CODE RED designation

The Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard has designated Dubois County “Code Red” as of November 4, 2020. The “Red” designation indicates very high positivity and community spread within the county.

As always, we are asking all county residents to please do their part to help slow the spread by following the 3 V’s

VIGILANT- Be vigilant when you are around other individuals by following the public health guidelines we currently have in place. These are physical distancing, wearing a mask, avoid crowds, stay home if you are sick or have been tested, and practice good hygiene. VENTILATION- In Indoor spaces you should keep air moving with fans, cracking windows and opening doors when possible. VACCINE- Get your flu vaccine now and COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Also, a reminder to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the ISDH will make 3 attempts to contact the positive case within 48 hours. Please answer their call so the demographic survey can be completed, and the close contacts can be obtained. If you are not contacted on the first day of receiving your results, call the ISDH COVID-19 hotline at (877)-826-0011.

The Dubois County Health Department will closely monitor the situation by reviewing the positive case counts, positivity rates and hospitalization rates to determine future action items, which may be implemented if Dubois County sustains the “Code Red” designation for a two-week period.