Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools releases more information about 8-12 grades going virtual

Greater Jasper Consolidated School officials are releasing more information about grades 8-12 going virtual.

According to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey, all students in grades 8-12 will shift to virtual learning from Wednesday, November 11th to Tuesday, November 24th.

Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, November 30th after Thanksgiving break.

Pre-K to 7th-grade students will continue daily in-person learning.

Students are expected to virtually attend their regular class periods (8 am to 3 pm) for direct instruction from their teachers. Students are expected to login at the start of each class period, actively participate, and are responsible for completing all of their assignments and assessments.

You will be contacted by a teacher of record if your child has a special circumstance that limits his/her ability to learn virtually. Please contact your child’s principal if you have problems with connecting to the internet.

Students who attend CTE classes at other schools will continue attending those programs at their scheduled times.

Bus transportation will continue to operate.

Lunch and breakfast will be available for pickup at Jasper High School from 10:30 am to 12 pm daily for students in grades 8-12. Each meal will have that day’s hot lunch and breakfast for the next day.

All meals to enrolled students are free because of recent USDA waivers and pre-registration is required. To register: Click here

Meals can be picked up at any time. If you want to stop picking up meals, email ksherman@gjcs.k12.in.us.

Extracurricular activities can continue at this time, but with restrictions in place. All scheduled ECA events will be limited to the participants and their parents during this two-week period.

For more information, visit the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Facebook page.