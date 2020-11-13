Paoli Community Schools switching to E-Learning next week

Another area school is going virtual next week due to COVID-19 concerns.

Paoli Community Schools is temporarily moving to E-Learning on Monday, November 16th after over 100 students were reported absent due to contact tracing.

School officials plan to return to in-person instruction on Monday, November 30th.

All athletic practices and contests will continue as scheduled at this time.

The school will be delivering meals to registered students by bus routes starting Monday, November 16th through Friday, November 20th, and from Monday, November 23rd to Tuesday, November 24th.

You can also pick up your meals at Throop Elementary School or at Paoli Junior-Senior High School.

Parents are required to fill out a consent form before the school can deliver meals to their homes.

To complete the form and for more information, visit paoli.k12.in.us.