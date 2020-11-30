Princeton man arrested after trying to run for police during traffic stop

A Princeton man is facing charges after trying to run from police during a traffic stop.

48-year-old Brian Bobbitt was pulled over for an equipment violation on US 41 near County Road 1025 South on Sunday afternoon.

Police did a computer check on Bobbitt and learned he had an active warrant out of Gibson County for probation violation.

Bobbitt tried to flee by climbing over a nearby fence, striking a state trooper.

Police used a taser and took Bobbitt into custody.

After this, the passenger inside Bobbitt’s car, identified as 26-year-old Kyanna McRoberts of Oakland City, got behind the wheel and tried to flee.

After taking her into custody, police searched the car.

Officers report finding methamphetamine inside McRobert’s purse, marijuana on the driver’s side door, and a grinder in the back seat.

Bobbitt was booked into the Gibson County Jail and charged with a felony count of battery on a law enforcement officer resulting in injury, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

McRoberts was also lodged into the Gibson County Jail and charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.