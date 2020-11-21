Shoe Sensation’s 5th annual Socks for Troops fundraiser underway

Do you have a new pack of socks that you no longer need?

Shoe Sensation is hosting its 5th annual “Socks for Troops” fundraiser in all of its 203 retail locations.

Their Jasper location is donating its socks to American Legion.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, outside sock donations must be brand new and donated in their original packaging. Shoe Sensation CANNOT accept used pairs of socks or socks without its original packaging.

The store will have military approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store. Customers will receive 20% off socks purchased for donation and a coupon for $10 off of a $50 purchase.

Each store also serves as a drop-off point for customers to bring in new socks that they have collected on their own.

For more information about the fundraiser, visit shoesensation.com.

The retailer is collecting socks until Thursday, December 31st for active-duty, military personnel, and local veterans.

Last year’s fundraiser collected over 30,000 pairs of socks.