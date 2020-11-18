Spencer County upgraded to CODE RED

The Indiana State Department of Health upgraded Spencer County to CODE RED on Wednesday due to a very high positivity rate of COVID-19.

12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 718 positive cases and 7 deaths.

The dashboard also shows that the county’s 7-day rolling positivity rate is 13.2%.

The following restrictions are in effect:

-social gatherings of any kind, both indoor and outdoor, are limited to 25 people

– Special, seasonal or commercial events are not advised to be held. A special, seasonal or commercial event for which more than 25 people are requested to be in attendance must submit a plan to the local health department at least seven days in advance of the event and receive approval before proceeding. College and professional sports events are included. This requirement is effective Nov. 22. Event guidance may be found in Executive Order 20-48

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by continuing to practice social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.