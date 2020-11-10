State park properties to temporarily close for deer hunts

Select Indiana State Park properties are temporarily closing over the next few weeks for controlled deer management hunts.

Local participating properties include Lincoln and Spring Mill.

Each hunt runs for two days. The first hunt is on Monday, November 16th, and Tuesday, November 17th. The second hunt takes place on Monday, November 30th, and Tuesday, December 1st.

The state park properties will re-open the morning after each two-day hunt.

A full report on the 2019 deer management hunts is at stateparks.IN.gov. The 2020 report will be available in March of 2021.

Information for the 2021 state park deer management hunts, including online applications, will be available next summer at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

The application deadline is usually in mid-August of the year when the hunts take place.