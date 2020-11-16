Vincennes University to Cease Face-to-Face Instruction for the Remainder of the Fall Semester

Vincennes University is set to go virtual after many students and employees remain in quarantine.

On Friday, November 20th, VU and VU Jasper will cease all face-to-face instruction. Some exceptions will be made, such as those in clinical, labs, and internships.

Residence halls will remain open for the rest of the semester, but students are urged to move home if possible. Students who move out of residence halls prior to the end of the fall semester will receive a pro-rata credit to their account for room and board charges.