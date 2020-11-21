Wilstem Wildlife Park announces Winter Fest Light Show

Posted By: Ann Powell November 21, 2020

Even though the pandemic is creating new challenges this holiday season, one southern Indiana park is still determined to spread some holiday cheer!

The Wilstem Wildlife Park is holding a special Winterfest Light Show!

The one-and-a-half-mile long drive-thru light display will feature 2.5 million lights, a live nativity, and even a chance to see Santa Claus!

Guests will enter a 200-foot drive-thru tunnel, which can be seen from the highway, and will be greeted by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and elves decorated with lights.

The route then takes guests through a Victorian Holiday Scene, a Candy Factory, and a live nativity scene.

You’ll even have the chance to see Santa playing sports with reindeer, a poinsettia farm, and woodland animals.

The Winter Fest Light Show is open from dusk to 9 pm and runs through Saturday, January 2nd.

Tickets are $30 per car.

To purchase tickets, or to learn more, visit wilstem.com or call (812)-936-4484.

