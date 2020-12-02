2020 Santa Claus Postmark available

The Santa Claus Post Office is hoping to spread some holiday cheer with this year’s edition of the Santa Claus postmark.

The post office has offered a special postmark every holiday season since 1983.

Each year, a local high school student designs a postmark for Christmas cards and other mail that goes through the Santa Claus Post Office.

The 2020 postmark is only available in Santa Claus on working days between December 1st and December 24th.

To learn more about the postmark, visit santaclausind.org.

The town is also celebrating the holiday season with special events throughout the month.

Traditional events include the Santa Claus Land of Light, Christmas Lake Village Festival of Lights, Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, and more.

A new Christmas-themed fireworks display lights up the sky on Saturday, December 12th. For more information, visit SantaClausInd.org/Events.