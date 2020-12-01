Jasper Public Library to close December 9th; move locations

The Jasper Public Library is getting ready to move locations!

The library is permanently closing its current location at 1116 Street on Wednesday, December 9th, at 8 pm.

After this, the library will begin moving to its new location at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the library by Wednesday, December 9th, to stock up on material to enjoy during the closure and holidays.

The Ferdinand and Dubois locations will also be closed on Thursday, December 10th, and Friday, December 11th to move server equipment for the entire system.

The Ferdinand and Dubois libraries are expected to reopen with normal operating hours on Saturday, December 12th.

Phone service could be interrupted during this process. For the latest updates, follow the library’s social media accounts and visit jdcpl.us.

All drop boxes, including those at the current Jasper Library, will stay open.

The libraries are fine-free and items checked out from the Jasper Public Library will automatically be renewed on their due dates until the move is complete.

This is the final phase of the library’s construction project in conjunction with the City of Jasper to open the new Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

An opening date for the new facility has not been set, but it is expected to be in early January 2021.