Memorial Hospital begins vaccinating staff against COVID-19

After ten long months, the moment that public officials had been waiting for has finally arrived.

The COVID-19 vaccination process is officially underway at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

The hospital began the monumental day at the Vaccination Clinic with a prayer and blessing from Executive Director of Mission Integration and OSB, Sister Rose Mary Rexing. In her prayer, she said “For nine months we’ve been waiting for new life to happen. May all who receive this vaccine be filled with renewed hope and zeal to serve the sick and dying. We ask for Venerable Mary Potter’s continued intercession for the sick and dying and their families.”

Gynecology Physician, Dr. Farah Snyder was the first health care worker to roll up the sleeve and receive the vaccine this morning.

“I wanted to take that extra step to help end this…to do my part to get back around people again,” Dr. Snyder says. “I see the light at the end of the tunnel. I feel confident in the vaccine.”

Over 350 front line workers are scheduled to receive their vaccines today. Nearly 1,000 doses were delivered to Memorial Hospital and another shipment is expected next week.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit mhhcc.org.