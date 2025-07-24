Latest News

“Back on Track” Health Fair Rescheduled Due to Weather Indiana Supreme Court Upholds Perry County’s Decision to End Part-Time Officials’ Health Benefits Martin County Historical Society Receives $20,000 Grant for Museum Preservation Martin County Alliance Receives $10,000 Grant for Senior Center Renovations Dubois County Hosting Agriculture Recycling Day August 6

The Dubois County Health Department, in partnership with MDwise, announces that the “Back on Track” Back-to-School Health Fair has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 31, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, due to inclement weather on the previous event date.

The event will still take place at the Dubois County Health Department and will continue to offer a variety of free services and resources to help families prepare for a healthy and successful school year.

Families attending the rescheduled event can still look forward to, including free school supplies, free food for attendees, free dental kits, community resources on healthcare, nutrition, family services, and more.

“This event is a great opportunity for families to get connected with important health and community resources while preparing kids for a successful school year,” said Shawn Werner, Administrative Director at the Dubois County Health Department.

The health and safety of our community are always a top priority, and we look forward to seeing everyone on the new date.

For more information, visit the Dubois County Health Department website at www.duboiscountyin.org or call (812) 481-7050.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post