The Dubois County Health Department, in partnership with MDwise, announces that the “Back on Track” Back-to-School Health Fair has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 31, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, due to inclement weather on the previous event date.

The event will still take place at the Dubois County Health Department and will continue to offer a variety of free services and resources to help families prepare for a healthy and successful school year.

Families attending the rescheduled event can still look forward to, including free school supplies, free food for attendees, free dental kits, community resources on healthcare, nutrition, family services, and more.

“This event is a great opportunity for families to get connected with important health and community resources while preparing kids for a successful school year,” said Shawn Werner, Administrative Director at the Dubois County Health Department.

The health and safety of our community are always a top priority, and we look forward to seeing everyone on the new date.

For more information, visit the Dubois County Health Department website at www.duboiscountyin.org or call (812) 481-7050.