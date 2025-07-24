The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Perry County’s decision to discontinue health insurance benefits for part-time elected officials, a move expected to save taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars each year.

In 2023, the Perry County Commissioners voted to end the benefits to reduce costs. One official affected, County Council member Mr. Huck, earned an annual salary of about $4,783 but also received over $26,000 per year in health insurance benefits. Huck filed a lawsuit in January 2024 to overturn the decision.

The Court issued its ruling on July 22, 2025, stating that Indiana law allows the county to end health insurance coverage for part-time elected officials. Perry County Commissioners say the decision supports their commitment to fiscal responsibility.

For further information, the county directs inquiries to Anthony Overholt at Frost Brown Todd in Indianapolis.