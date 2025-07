Pictured left to right are CFP CEO Hope Flores, MCCF Board members Paula Ringwald, Tracy Rayhill and Grants Chairperson Kevin Lewis, Historical Society President Bill Greene and Board member Ralph Ausbrooks, MCCF Board members Richard Burch, Liz Chattin, Vice President Megan Hawkins and Director Curt Johnson.

The Martin County Historical Society has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Martin County Community Foundation’s second-quarter grant cycle for 2025, which awarded a total of $86,100.

The funding will be used to paint the exterior of the Historical Society’s building and museum to prevent further deterioration and support long-term preservation efforts.