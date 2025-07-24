The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has received a $10,000 grant from the Martin County Community Foundation’s second-quarter grant cycle for 2025, which awarded a total of $86,100.
The funding will support the Alliance’s “Community Roots” project to renovate the Senior Citizens Center in the Loogootee City Annex. Planned improvements include installing a new door, windows, signage, and an HVAC enclosure.
The project is a collaborative effort between the Martin County Alliance, the City of Loogootee, and the Martin County Council on Aging.
