Pictured left to right are CFP Grants Manager Jennifer Pace, MCCF President Kristi Ausbrooks, MCCA Board members Kenny Lannan and Noel Harty, MCCA Food Manager Dee Tedrow and Director Abby Montgomery, City of Loogootee Council member Dave Smith, Alliance Intern Brooklyn Summers, MCCA Board member Rick Bauer, Alliance Executive Director Jessica Potts, MCCA Board member Annette Taylor, City of Loogootee Mayor Brian Ader, Assistant Amber Gilbertson and Council member Mike Engleman, MCCF Grants Chairperson Kevin Lewis and Board members Liz Chattin and Richard Burch.

The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has received a $10,000 grant from the Martin County Community Foundation’s second-quarter grant cycle for 2025, which awarded a total of $86,100.

The funding will support the Alliance’s “Community Roots” project to renovate the Senior Citizens Center in the Loogootee City Annex. Planned improvements include installing a new door, windows, signage, and an HVAC enclosure.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Martin County Alliance, the City of Loogootee, and the Martin County Council on Aging.