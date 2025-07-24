The Dubois County Solid Waste District is sponsoring their annual Agriculture Recycling Day on Wednesday, August 6 from 8:00 am until 12 noon. Dubois County farmers and land managers are invited to bring their empty, triple rinsed pesticide containers (with lids off) to be recycled. Last year approximately 4000 containers were recycled during this event. The District encourages farmers and land managers to recycle again this year and welcomes additional businesses or agencies to participate.

They regret that bulk waste motor oil will NOT be accepted this year.

Farmers and land managers need to ensure the containers are clean and triple-rinsed. Lids must be off to recycle. Participants may bring their jugs tied together with rope or twine for ease of transferring; in most cases twine will need be removed once transferred however. Please call or email with any questions.

The event takes place at the District’s Process Center, located at 1103 South 350 West, just outside of Jasper. This is during regular public hours, so items that are accepted on a daily basis will be accepted as well. Farmers and land managers can call the office at 812-482-7865, email swmd@duboiscountyin.org or check out our Facebook page for additional information on the event.