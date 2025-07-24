Indiana continues to strengthen its legal protections surrounding the unauthorized distribution of intimate images, often referred to as revenge pornography. These laws target individuals who share private images or videos without consent, often intending to humiliate or harm someone. The issue has gained growing attention as technology makes it easier for such content to spread anonymously and remain online indefinitely.

Indiana first criminalized the non-consensual distribution of intimate images in 2019 under Indiana Code 35-45-4-8. This statute makes it a class A misdemeanor to share intimate visual recordings or photographs without the person’s consent, carrying penalties of up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine. In 2022, the Indiana Supreme Court unanimously upheld the law’s constitutionality, ruling that restricting this type of sharing serves an important public interest without violating free speech rights.

Earlier last year, state lawmakers took another step to close what some called an artificial intelligence loophole. In March 2024, then Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1047, which broadened the definition of prohibited conduct to include computer-generated or digitally altered intimate images that depict real people without their consent. Under this updated law, creating or distributing these AI-manipulated images is now also a class A misdemeanor and can rise to a level 6 felony in certain cases, carrying potential prison sentences of up to 30 months.

A recent arrest in Columbus, Indiana, has renewed focus on these laws. Authorities charged an individual for distributing an intimate image without consent. While this specific case did not involve AI-altered images, officials say it highlights the importance of understanding that non-consensual sharing remains a prosecutable offense regardless of how the content is obtained.

Police across the state encourage victims of unauthorized image sharing to come forward. Current laws not only empower authorities to pursue criminal charges but also allow victims to seek civil remedies such as restraining orders, image takedown requests, and compensation for emotional distress. As technology continues to evolve and AI tools become more widespread, lawmakers appear committed to keeping Indiana’s statutes current to protect privacy and prevent online exploitation.