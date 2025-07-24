Miller Lite is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away free beer next week. The Milwaukee-based brand announced it will distribute 50,000 free Miller Lite beers at 450 bars across the United States on Friday, August 1, coinciding with International Beer Day.

The company also plans to host a New Year’s Eve-style “Beer Drop” at its Milwaukee brewery to mark the milestone. According to Miller Lite, the giveaway is a way to thank customers for five decades of loyalty.

Indiana residents can check millerlite.com for a list of participating bars offering free Miller Lite during the promotion. At this time, the company has not released an official list of Indiana locations publicly but encourages customers to visit the website closer to the event date for updated information.

First introduced in 1975, Miller Lite is credited as one of America’s original mainstream light beers. The brand is owned by Molson Coors Beverage Company, which is headquartered in Chicago and operates brewing facilities across the country, including its Miller Brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.