In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Jayla Harris, Miss Pike County 2025, and Faye Barber, Teen Miss Pike County 2025, to discuss their pageant experience, what led them back to the Miss Pike County Pageant this year, their past experience with Pike County 4-H, and what their favorite part about the Pike County 4-H Fair is.

The 2025 Pike County 4-H Fair is happening now until July 26th, 2025 at Hornaday Park in Petersburg, Indiana.

https://youtu.be/viO5MSBHba4