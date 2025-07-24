The Route 50 Cruisers are hosting the Mustering Elm Park Car Show on Saturday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place at the historic Mustering Elm Park in Trinity Springs, Indiana, located along Highway 450 about eight miles from Shoals or seventeen miles from Bedford.

The car show is non-judged and welcomes any make or model vehicle. Participants can register at the welcome tent for prizes. The day will also include food, fun, music, and trophies provided by the Mustering Elm Park Board.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit Mustering Elm Park. For more information, contact Mary Fields at 812-295-6207.