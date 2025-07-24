Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is pleased to announce that Haley Hester, MA, RDN, LD, has joined the DCH health system as registered dietitian nutritionist, overseeing Food & Nutrition Services and Diabetes & Nutrition Education services. Hester, who began her full-time role on June 30, brings extensive experience in both inpatient and outpatient nutrition care to DCH.

A Ball State University graduate with a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics, Hester is a Washington native dedicated to empowering patients and families throughout southwest Indiana to achieve their health goals. She is a board-certified Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Licensed Dietitian, with a strong background in clinical care, patient education, and community leadership.

“I actually started out thinking I would become an optometrist,” Hester said. “But during college, I became fascinated with nutrition and its impact on health. Once I learned about the different careers available to dietitians, and experienced a wonderful internship at a small hospital, I knew this was the right path for me.”

As DCH’s registered dietitian nutritionist, Hester leads both the Food & Nutrition Services and Diabetes & Nutrition Education programs. In the hospital, she collaborates with physicians and care teams to assess each patient’s nutrition status and optimize their dietary care during their stay and for their return home. This may include individualized nutrition assessments, diet modifications, protein supplementation, tube feeding or parenteral nutrition, and patient education to support long-term health.

“In the hospital, my focus is on the medical part of nutrition. I work closely with the medical team to make sure each patient receives the nutrition interventions that best support their recovery and ongoing wellness,” Hester explained. “In the outpatient setting, I’m able to spend even more time with patients, really understanding their medical and lifestyle history to help them make sustainable changes.”

Hester emphasizes a patient-centered, realistic approach to nutrition, always taking into account each individual’s preferences, circumstances, and goals. “Patients often worry that they’ll leave a session with a long list of things they can’t eat,” she said. “But I want them to leave feeling empowered and capable. My job is to break things down and make change feel possible—so patients can see healthy eating as achievable, not overwhelming.”

She notes that many patients in southwest Indiana have questions about processed foods and how to afford healthy meals. “The term ‘processed food’ covers everything from frozen vegetables to snack cakes,” Hester said. “Some processed foods can actually make it easier to eat a balanced diet, especially for busy families. My approach is to help patients focus on limiting highly processed snacks and sweets, while including convenient, affordable options like pre-cut produce and healthy frozen meals.”

For those who feel overwhelmed by nutrition information, Hester recommends starting simple. “Begin with the basics—fill half your plate with vegetables, add whole grains and lean protein, drink water, and look for ways to add fruits and vegetables to meals and snacks. Consistency is key; one meal doesn’t make or break your health.”

Daviess Community Hospital’s Food & Nutrition Services team provides fresh, nutritious meals to patients, staff, and guests, upholding the highest standards of safety and dietary care. The hospital’s registered dietitians collaborate with medical teams to guide meal selections and manage specialized diets, including for diabetes, heart health, and food allergies.

Through the Diabetes & Nutrition Education service, patients can access individualized Medical Nutrition Therapy, goal setting, and support for a wide range of chronic conditions—including diabetes, high blood pressure, and weight management.

Hester is an active member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, has served as treasurer for the Southwest Indiana Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and volunteers as a board member for Purdue Extension in Washington and as a youth leader at Saint Peter Catholic Church in Montgomery. Outside of work, she enjoys staying active with her family, visiting the farmers market, and finding creative ways to get healthy meals on the table for her two busy boys.

“I know how challenging it can be for families to eat well with a full schedule,” Hester said. “I look forward to helping our patients and community find practical, enjoyable ways to support their health.”

For more information about Food & Nutrition or Diabetes & Nutrition Education Services at Daviess Community Hospital, or to schedule an appointment, call (812) 254-2760 or visit www.dchosp.org/dietitian.