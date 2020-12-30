Paoli Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges After Shooting Bedford Man in the Neck

A man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Paoli.

Tuesday night, 26-year-old Thomas Pemberton of Bedford came to the residence on Monon Drive.

22-year-old Damion Young asked Pemberton to leave the home. Pemberton got into his vehicle and struck a parked car while he left. Pemberton then reportedly drove past the home several times. Witnesses say they then heard gunshots.

Pemberton then went to a residence in Bedford and was taken to a local hospital where he was found with a gunshot to his neck. Pemberton was then flown to a Lousiville hospital for treatment.

Indiana State Police spoke with Young about the incident and found that he had shot Pemberton. Young was then taken into custody and booked into the Orange County Jail on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

The investigation is ongoing.