The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,744 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional deaths on Friday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 581,160 positive cases and 8,872 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,378 cases, 70 deaths
- Pike- 1,124 cases, 25 deaths
- Spencer- 1,786 cases, 17 deaths
- Perry –1,436 cases, 27 deaths
- Martin – 688 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,587 cases – 72 Deaths
- Orange – 1,481 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,241 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 739 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,280 cases, 26 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,778 cases – 75 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,523 cases- 56 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,309 cases – 90 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 18,366 cases – 212 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 15, 2021)"