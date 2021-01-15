County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 15, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,744 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional deaths on Friday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 581,160 positive cases and 8,872 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,378 cases, 70 deaths

Pike- 1,124 cases, 25 deaths

Spencer- 1,786 cases, 17 deaths

Perry –1,436 cases, 27 deaths

Martin – 688 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,587 cases – 72 Deaths

Orange – 1,481 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,241 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 739 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,280 cases, 26 deaths

Lawrence- 3,778 cases – 75 Deaths

Gibson- 3,523 cases- 56 Deaths

Warrick- 6,309 cases – 90 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 18,366 cases – 212 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.