County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 22, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,560 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths on Friday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 605,426 positive cases and 9,267 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,540 cases, 79 deaths
- Pike- 1,162 cases, 26 deaths
- Spencer- 1,901 cases, 21 deaths
- Perry –1,527 cases, 27 deaths
- Martin – 730 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,667 cases – 74 Deaths
- Orange – 1,572 cases – 34 Deaths
- Knox- 3,343 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 792 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,381 cases, 28 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,891cases – 79 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,691 cases- 59 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,687 cases – 98 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 19,292 cases – 248 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
