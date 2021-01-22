County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 22, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,560 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths on Friday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 605,426 positive cases and 9,267 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,540 cases, 79 deaths

Pike- 1,162 cases, 26 deaths

Spencer- 1,901 cases, 21 deaths

Perry –1,527 cases, 27 deaths

Martin – 730 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,667 cases – 74 Deaths

Orange – 1,572 cases – 34 Deaths

Knox- 3,343 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 792 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,381 cases, 28 deaths

Lawrence- 3,891cases – 79 Deaths

Gibson- 3,691 cases- 59 Deaths

Warrick- 6,687 cases – 98 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 19,292 cases – 248 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.