Evansville Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

Two Evansville residents are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Gibson County.

49-year-old Larry Morris was pulled over for speeding in Fort Branch on Monday night.

After smelling marijuana coming from the car, police took Morris and his passenger, identified as 29-year-old Sarah Ellingson, into custody.

Police then searched the car and found a loaded handgun, a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine, a baggie with a white residue, and drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were taken to the Gibson County Jail.

Morris was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

Ellingson was charged with a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, and misdemeanor counts of a handgun without a permit, and possession of paraphernalia.