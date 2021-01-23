Indiana BMV Announces Two-Hour Closure on February 4

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches will be closing for two hours next month.

All branches will be closed from 8:30 am to 10:30 am on Thursday, February 4th so staff can participate in planned programming.

The BMV says the program is intended to foster a diverse, highly-skilled, and professional workforce.

All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, February 4th, at 10:30 am.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect Kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.