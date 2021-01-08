Jasper Arts Center opens first exhibit of 2021

The Jasper Arts Center has opened its first exhibit for 2021.

The first art exhibit is of John Mellencamp’s Paintings and Assemblages.

Known primarily for his music, Mellencamp is a legendary musician and long time activist. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and recipient of The Woody Guthrie Award. He is also an accomplished painter who has seriously pursued painting for more than 35 years.

The public has access to the exhibit online at jasperarts.com.

Due to COVID-19, all City Buildings will be closed to the public and in-person meetings through January 18th, 2021. Jasper Community Arts hope to open the exhibit for in-person viewing on January 19th, 2021.

A series of John Mellencamp film events will take place at the new Cultural Center this month and next month.

The art exhibit will last until March 28th, 2021.