Jasper Engines and Transmissions giving circle presents grants to nonprofit organizations

Several local and national non-profit organizations were awarded grants last month.

Jasper Endows Today and Tomorrow (JETT) presented seven 2020 grants totaling $27,500.00 in December.

The grant recipients include:

-H.U.G.S Ranch, granted $6,000

-Hands of the Carpenter, granted $5,000

-Thin Blue Line of Michigan, granted $5,000

-Pregnancy Care Center of Washington, Indiana, granted $4,000

-Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, granted $4,000

-Strings, granted $2,500

-Community Chew- granted $1,000

JETT has awarded 52 grants since its inception in 2013, totaling $194,066.00.

JETT is a giving circle for Associate-Owners of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and their families that focus on pooling resources creating a greater combined impact on our communities.

Their goal is to learn more about philanthropic opportunities and support organizations that promote smart giving.

Each year, a portion of member donations builds the JETT endowment, which currently totals over $250,000.

JETT membership has steadily increased from 29 members in 2013 to 235 in 2020.