Man in custody after reports of shots fired in Spencer County

A man is in custody after reports of shots fired in Spencer County.

Sheriff Deputies received a call about a man driving through a yard and possibly hitting a house in Richland early Thursday morning.

Deputies say the homeowner came outside after the man went inside his house.

When deputies arrived, they found the man shooting a gun from a window of the house.

The man was taken into custody and an investigating is ongoing.

His name was not included in the press release and deputies say that there is no present danger to area residents.