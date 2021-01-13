Margie Wagner Retires After 27 Years of Service

A Branchville Correctional Facility educator is retiring after serving for over two decades.

Regional Coordinator, Margie Wagner, is retiring after serving the facility for 27 years.

Wagner began working with Oakland City University and the Indiana Department of Correction as a part-time classroom teacher at the Branchville Facility in January 1992.

During her tenure, she taught Adult Basic Education and Master Student Master Employee.

Wagner also continued her education while teaching at the facility by earning a Master’s Degree.

She supervised the Education Departments at the Branchville and Madison Correctional Facilities in 2019.

Wagner’s grace, humility, and leadership skills quickly captured the attention of her superiors and IDOC administration and earned her recognition and advancement.

The Indiana Department of Correction would like to thank Margie Wagner for her 27 years of service and congratulate her on her retirement.