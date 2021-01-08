Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship deadline quickly approaching

The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship deadline is quickly approaching.

High-achieving students in high school or college who are planning to teach in the State of Indiana for at least five years can apply for a $7,500 scholarship per year of college through the scholarship program.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging students to act swiftly, as there are only 200 scholarships available and the deadline to apply is January 31, 2021. Interested students should apply at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have either graduated in the top 20 percent of their high school class or earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.

Current college students who apply must be able to use the scholarship for at least two full academic years.

The Commission will review all applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status via email by March 19th. For more information, and to apply, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/NextTeacher.