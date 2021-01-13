Perry Central Schools To Stay on Hybrid Schedule

Perry Central Schools are staying on a hybrid schedule for the time being.

This is due to the continued community spread of COVID-19.

Perry Central will provide the same services as they have been such as childcare, after-school programs, and more.

Students who elected a fully virtual schedule are invited to return in-person 2 days a week starting the week of January 19th. If a student is switching from fully online to hybrid, you must let the office know.

Students who are not completing work as expected through the virtual format are strongly recommended to return to the hybrid schedule.

Unless there is a snow day between now and January 29th, there will be no school on Monday, January 18th.

If you have any questions, head to pccs.k12.in.us.