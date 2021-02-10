10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to drop in Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 10 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,712 and 98 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Dr. Box announced on Wednesday that an audit discovered nearly 1,500 deaths that had not been reflected on the state map. These deaths have now been added, which increased the county’s death total.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 6.0%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and wearing a mask.