County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 3, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,480 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 631,331 positive cases and 9,713 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,703 cases, 82 deaths
- Pike- 1,234 cases, 26 deaths
- Spencer- 2,034 cases, 26 deaths
- Perry –1,651 cases, 33 deaths
- Martin – 773 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,774 cases – 76 Deaths
- Orange – 1,673 cases – 37 Deaths
- Knox- 3,444 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 850 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,486 cases, 28 deaths
- Lawrence- 4,036 cases – 84 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,889 cases- 60 Deaths
- Warrick- 7,060 cases – 105 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 20,294 cases – 264 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
