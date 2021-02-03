County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (February 3, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,480 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 631,331 positive cases and 9,713 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,703 cases, 82 deaths

Pike- 1,234 cases, 26 deaths

Spencer- 2,034 cases, 26 deaths

Perry –1,651 cases, 33 deaths

Martin – 773 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,774 cases – 76 Deaths

Orange – 1,673 cases – 37 Deaths

Knox- 3,444 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 850 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,486 cases, 28 deaths

Lawrence- 4,036 cases – 84 Deaths

Gibson- 3,889 cases- 60 Deaths

Warrick- 7,060 cases – 105 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 20,294 cases – 264 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.