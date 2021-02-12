Dubois County receiving state grant to assist adults with disabilities

Dubois County is receiving state grants to help local organizations.

The county partnered with Southern Indiana Resource Solutions, or SIRS, and was granted $127,743 to install Wifi hotspots in public spaces, install an accessible computer work station at the SIRS office, purchase iPads to create a lending library and create an application to connect adults with disabilities to community members that can help with shopping and errand needs.

Dubois County is one of 11 communities that are receiving over $1.63 million in federal funding through the new Community Connections for People with Disabilities grant program.

The program’s goal is to create strong community partnerships to address the negative, social, economic, and health effects of COVID-19 on Hoosiers with disabilities.

To learn more about the program, visit in.gov/fssa/ddrs/.