Optimist Club of Jasper encouraging community to celebrate Optimist Day

The past 11 months have made it pretty hard to be optimistic. But one local club has been working hard to keep the positive atmosphere alive.

Today is Optimist Day and the Optimist Club of Jasper is inviting the community to celebrate. Optimist Club President, Austin Budell, says that having even a small amount of optimism can make a lasting impact.

“Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism,” Budell says, “Our number one priority is helping children in our community.”

Budell says that reciting the Optimist Creed has helped them make it through the highs and lows of the pandemic

“The Creed is nearly a century old but holds great importance. It is a promise that one makes to themselves to be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind; to talk health, happiness, and prosperity to everyone you meet; and to press on to the greater achievements of the future, among other things,” Budell says.

The Optimist Club of Jasper is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year and has been supporting local youth since 1976. The club has been involved in a variety of projects including The Strassenfest Parade, The Avenue of Flags Program, and The Monthly Special Needs Program, along with many other youth and community service activities.

The Optimist Club of Jasper is just one branch of the volunteer organization, Optimist International. Nearly 70,000 adults and youth members participate in about 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world.

Their motto is “Bringing Out the Best in Youth, in our Communities, and in Ourselves,”. Optimists organize positive service projects that reach over six million young people each year.

To learn more about Optimist International, call (314)-371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at optimist.org.

For more information about the Optimist Club of Jasper, visit the club’s Facebook page.