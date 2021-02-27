Saint Meinrad to host virtual lecture by iconographer

The Saint Meinrad Seminary School of Theology in Saint Meinrad is hosting a virtual lecture next month.

Iconographer Marek Czarnecki is giving a lecture called “The Passion and Resurrection of Our Lord in Iconography. His talk will examine historical icons of the people and events of Christ’s passion and end with a remarkable prototype of Christ’s descent into hell.

The lecture will be live-streamed at 7 pm Central time on Monday, March 22nd at saintmeinrad.edu/events. You can also view the live-stream on Saint Meinrad’s Youtube channel, Twitter, or Facebook page, as well as the Saint Meinrad Graduate Theology Facebook page.

The lecture will also be recorded and available for viewing after the event.

Czarnecki is coming to Saint Meinrad as part of a grant-funded project to create six icons for a moveable iconostasis for the seminary chapel.

An iconostasis is a screen of religious paintings that separates the nave from the sanctuary in a church. During his time at Saint Meinrad as an artist-in-residence, he will give lectures on topics related to his work.

The program is made possible through a Vital Worship Grant from the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship, Grand Rapids, Michigan, with funds provided by Lilly Endowment Inc.

For more information, call Mary Jeanne Schumacher at (812)-357-6501 during business hours.