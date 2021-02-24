South Carolina Man Arrested After Resisting Police

A South Carolina man was arrested in Gibson County after resisting police.
Around 2:00 am this morning, Indiana State Troopers noticed a vehicle swerving in and out of lanes on US41.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Eric Briggs of Enoree, South Carolina, continued on.
Officers eventually had deployed stop sticks, which did put an end to the pursuit.
Briggs struggled with officers for a bit but he was taken to Gibson County Jail where he was charged with a Level 6 Felony Count of Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Class A Misdemeanor Count of Resisting Law Enforcement, as well as an Outstanding Failure to Appear to Warrant out of Vanderburgh County.
