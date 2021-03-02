American Red Cross to hold blood drive in Daviess County

Posted By: Ann Powell March 2, 2021

Eligible donors in Daviess County are asked to raise a sleeve next week.

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm on Monday, March 15th, in the Abe Knepp Training Room.

To register, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: DCSD-Wash to schedule an appointment.

Those who give blood between March 15th and the 26th will get an exclusive Red Cross T-Shirt while supplies last.

