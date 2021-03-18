BMV announces addition of ASL and 4 other languages for written test

Hoosiers will soon be able to take the driver’s license written exam in 19 different languages.

American Sign Language is just one of five languages being added to the computer system. It will be available on Monday, March 29th.

Hindi, Croatian, Serbian, and Tagalog, will also be added in the coming weeks after translations and peer reviews are completed.

The exam is designed to test an individual’s knowledge of traffic laws and how to safely operate a vehicle.

The addition of ASL adds a new video dimension to the BMV platform.

All non-English translations of the exam are complete by certified translators and undergo a peer-reviewed process before publication.

For more information, visit on.in.gov/KnowledgeExams.