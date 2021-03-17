County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 17, 2021)

Over 800,000 Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

As of Wednesday: 1,325,201 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 835,763 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

10,402 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 7,272 have been fully vaccinated.

4,500 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 3,353 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,901 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 1,307 residents have been fully vaccinated.

5,135 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 3,494 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,636 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 1,105 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,849 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 3,051 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,024 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 2,517 residents are fully vaccinated.

7,195 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 4,774 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,605 Pike County residents received their first dose, and 2,393 residents have been fully vaccinated.

17,970 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 12,357 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.