Deadline Approaching for Governor Holcomb’s Fellowship Program

Time is running out to apply for Governor Eric Holcomb’s Fellowship program.

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees beginning in the fall of 2019 through the spring of 2021.

Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government.

Many fellowship participants have gone on to successful careers in both public and private sectors- with some serving at the highest levels of local, state, and the federal government.

Applications and submission guidelines can be found at in.gov/gov/fellowship.

To be eligible for consideration, the application and all supporting materials must be submitted by email by March 15th.

If you have any questions, contact Emily Clancy at the Governor’s Office at eclancy@gov.in.gov.