Drug Investigation in Vincennes Leads to Multiple Arrests

A drug investigation in Vincennes lead to multiple arrests.

On Wednesday, officers with the Vincennes Police Department learned of possible drug activity. That night, officers with the Vincennes Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Department, and Indiana State Police served two search warrants

During the investigation, officers located several “one pots” commonly associated with the manufacturing of methamphetamine, as well as several syringes, several plastic baggies, and several paraphernalia items. Also located were heroin, methamphetamine, and controlled substances.

This led to the arrest of Brain Lentz, Jedidiah Mills, Amber Leigh Fox, and Brandon Hall. All four individuals were charged with drug-related offenses.