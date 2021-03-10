DWD unveils Hoosier Talent Network job-search site

Hoosiers who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or simply looking for a job change have a new platform to help guide their career choices.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development unveiled the Hoosier Talent Network from Eightfold Al this week.

The new job-matching and career-planning site is powered by artificial intelligence to help job seekers quickly find the right opportunities in the right locations.

Job seekers can upload their resumes or quickly create a profile of work history, skills, and hobbies.

The Hoosier Talent Network technology will suggest skills that may be missing from the profile, then will match the job seeker to available positions that reflect their current skills.

After completing the profile, individuals can view open roles and receive email notifications with suggestions for jobs that align with their specific skills and experiences.

The job openings posted on the website cover a wide variety of occupations and skill levels.

But the Hoosier Talent Network is not just for job seekers.

Companies that are hiring can also use the advanced technology available to get matched with all types of potential workers.

To apply and use the new platform, visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers/hoosier-talent-network.