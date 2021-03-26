German American Bank Sponsors EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee

German American Bank has announced its sponsorship of this year’s EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee.

The EVERFI financial literacy course is available for students and their parents.

The course features four short digital lessons followed by a capstone essay contest in which students share a short-term or long-term savings goal and outline their plan to achieve that goal.

The essay contest is open to high school students. Those submitting an essay have the opportunity to win college scholarships up to $10,000.

German American Bank will also be awarding an additional $2,000 to winners within its market area. Four winners will be chosen, two in Indiana and two in Kentucky. Each winner will receive a $500 savings account.

To learn more about the Financial Literacy Bee and how to participate, visit germanamerican.com/financial-bee.