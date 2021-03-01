Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Announcing Opening Dates

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari have opening dates set for 2021.

Holiday World officials have announced that Saturday, May 15 will be the opening day for the 2021 Season. Splashin’ Safari will open for the season on May 21. Tickets will be available on the Holiday World website today. Season Passholders will get early access to Holiday World the weekend of May 8 & 9.

While the park has not announced its formal Covid-19 Safety Policy for 2021, Director of Communications and Fourth Generation Owner Leah Koch shared in a statement online that the park will continue to follow recommendations provided by the State of Indiana, the CDC, and the IAAPA.

Guests will no longer use the inLine Reservation System to reserve rides. In addition to free parking, free sunscreen, free soft drinks, free wi-fi, guests can also expect the return of freehand Santa-tizer.

As Holiday World prepares to celebrate its 75th Anniversary they want to hear from past Guests and Team Members. Park officials are finalizing plans for the special season and working on a commemorative 75th Anniversary book. Please send pictures and memories to holidayworld.com/memories.